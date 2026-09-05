Zelensky: Ukraine will not attack Moscow until Monday

Starting from the evening of September 5 and until Monday, September 7, Ukraine is ready to refrain from air strikes on Moscow and expects that Russia will not attack Kyiv in response.

President Volodymyr Zelensky stated this after a conversation with Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

Representatives of the US president have already begun negotiations with the Russian side in Moscow. And tomorrow, according to Zelensky, Witkoff and Kushner will arrive in Kyiv — the plan for the negotiations has already been approved.

"On the diplomatic track, our actions must be and will be 100 percent strong and effective. We are waiting for Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner and are ready for a meaningful conversation," the president added.

Today, the Kremlin announced that Putin ordered no strikes on Kyiv for three days from midnight on September 6 due to the visit of representatives of Donald Trump.

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