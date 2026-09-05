Bloomberg: Russia has low expectations from Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushnerʼs visit

The US President Donald Trumpʼs representatives — Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner — are scheduled to visit Moscow today. The Kremlin has low expectations for the visit of Trumpʼs representatives, as past trips have not led to progress in negotiations.

Bloomberg writes about this, citing sources.

According to President Trump, his representatives are to bring a proposal to end the war. However, the Kremlin believes that the trip will not make progress, as Vladimir Putin is only willing to stop it on his own terms.

These conditions are becoming increasingly stringent because Putin believes he has the upper hand in the war.

On Sunday, immediately after their visit to Moscow, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are scheduled to visit Kyiv. President Volodymyr Zelensky said that there will be no strikes by Ukraine on Russia during the visit of Trump representatives for their safety. Russia should also stop the strikes for the time being.

Ukraine invited Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to Kyiv back in April. But they have not arrived since then, although they have traveled to Moscow several times. President Volodymyr Zelensky called this a sign of disrespect.

At the end of July, Radio Liberty journalist Alex Raufoglou reported that Trump representatives were to arrive in Ukraine on Independence Day, August 24. But the trip was postponed again due to increased Russian attacks on Kyiv.

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