Bild: Russian Consulate General in Bonn could be used for intelligence and sabotage in Europe

The Russian Consulate General in Bonn, Germany, could be used as an important intelligence and support center for Russiaʼs hybrid operations in Western Europe.

This is reported by the German publication Bild, citing sources in Brussels circles.

According to the interlocutors, there could be 15-20 diplomats working there, who actually cooperated with the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service, the FSB, and the GRU.

Bildʼs sources claim that operations against Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg could have been coordinated from Bonn. In particular, against EU institutions and NATO headquarters in Belgium.

The German government has decided to close the Russian Consulate General in Bonn no later than September 18. After that, the Russian Embassy in Berlin will remain its only diplomatic mission in the country.

In total, about 60 Russian diplomats are to leave Germany, including Consul General Oleg Krasnitsky. After the closure of the Russian consulate, its building and land will remain the property of the Russian Federation. At the same time, diplomatic activities there will cease.

According to Bild, Russian diplomats must remove or destroy the classified documents in accordance with diplomatic procedures. Some of the documents may be transported to the Russian embassy in Berlin.

On the night of August 4, a drone with explosives and a detonator was found near a Ukrainian An-124 Ruslan aircraft at Leipzig Airport. It later turned out that the drone had crashed into the aircraft but had not detonated — the explosives had fallen off on impact, and the drone was accidentally discovered only four hours later.

On September 1, Germany officially blamed Russia for the incident. As a result, Berlin will terminate its contract with the Russian House, tighten controls over Russians entering the country, and close the Russian Consulate General in Bonn.

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