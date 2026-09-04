Budanov: Conditions for a ceasefire will probably not be formed before spring

Negotiations to end Russiaʼs war against Ukraine could resume in late September, but real conditions for a ceasefire are unlikely to emerge until spring.

This was stated by the head of the Presidentʼs Office (OP) Kyrylo Budanov, in an interview with The New York Times.

According to Budanov, a new round of negotiations is expected a few days after the parliamentary elections in Russia and a few weeks before the midterm elections in the US. The start of the new round of consultations could be a visit to Kyiv by US Presidentʼs representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

Budanov also said that during the previous round of negotiations in February, Russia unexpectedly invited the Ukrainian delegation to come to Moscow and continue consultations there. This could have provided an opportunity to meet Putin in person.

At the same time, such a trip was risky for the Ukrainian delegation. Budanov is wanted in Russia on terrorism charges brought during his time as head of military intelligence. In the end, the Ukrainian delegation did not go to Moscow, and the negotiations stalled.

The head of OP believes that Russia and Ukraine are currently in a period of escalation, trying to improve their positions before possible agreements. Despite this, he advocates for continuing negotiations even during hostilities.

According to the NYT, there are different views on the negotiations within the Ukrainian authorities. Some officials advocate finding agreements to avoid further losses, while others fear that significant concessions could negatively affect the Ukrainian army and society.

Budanov said that he had repeatedly spoken with the head of Russian military intelligence Igor Kostyukov. They first held talks in 2022, mediated by Turkey. At that time, the issue was, in particular, the opening of Black Sea routes for the export of Ukrainian grain.