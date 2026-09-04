Mykhailo Semikin was appointed as the acting head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration

Mykhailo Semikin was appointed acting head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration (RMA).

This is stated in the decree of President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Semikin has been the deputy head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration since May 2024. In 2022-2024, he worked as the deputy mayor of Melitopol.

Zelensky dismissed the previous head of the Zaporizhzhia Ivan Fedorov at his request. The previous day, the Cabinet of Ministers appointed Fedorov as head of the Recovery Agency.

Ivan Fedorov became the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA in February 2024, and before that, he was the mayor of Melitopol since December 2020. In March 2022, he was kidnapped by the Russians because he refused to cooperate with them.

Then the residents of Melitopol protested, demanding the mayorʼs release, and a few days later he was exchanged for nine captured Russian soldiers.

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