Almost 40 000 participants failed mathematics and only two scored the maximum 800 points. What are the results of this yearʼs NMT

The Ukrainian Center for Education Quality Assessment has published a final report on the national multi-subject test (NMT) in 2026. This year, 329 000 people took it.

Of these, 280 797 participants — 85.2% — passed the threshold in all four subjects. This was a prerequisite for admission to Ukrainian higher education institutions in 2026.

Скриншот зі звіту УЦОЯО

At the same time, 48 590 NMT participants (14.8%) did not pass the threshold in at least one subject. The worst results were in mathematics — 39 888 participants failed it. This is 12.1% of all those who took the test.

For comparison, 6 217 people failed the Ukrainian language, and only 1 283 failed the history of Ukraine. That is, more than 82% of all failures were in mathematics.

Скриншот зі звіту УЦОЯО

This year, 3, 712 participants scored the maximum 200 points in at least one subject — most in English (2,194 results) and mathematics (1 152 results).

366 applicants took the history of Ukraine, 267 took the Ukrainian language, 175 took the Ukrainian literature, 52 took the physics, and only six took the geography.

Another 260 entrants scored 200 points in two subjects, and 28 in three. And only two participants this year showed the maximum result in all four subjects — a total of 800 points.

Скриншот зі звіту УЦОЯО

NMT-2026 consisted of Ukrainian language, mathematics, and history of Ukraine, which were mandatory, as well as one elective subject. The main session lasted from May 20 to June 25, and the additional session from July 17 to 24.

Testing was conducted not only in Ukraine: during the main session, temporary examination centers operated in 30 countries around the world, and during the additional session, in 12.

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