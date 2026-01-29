When will applicants take the NMT in 2026. The Ministry of Education and Science has approved the dates of the main and additional sessions

The Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine has officially approved the schedule for the National Multi-Subject Test (NMT) in 2026.

This was reported by the Ukrainian Center for Education Quality Assessment (UCEA).

The main session of this yearʼs NMT will take place from May 20 to June 25, and the additional session will take place from July 17 to 24.

Applicants will take the Ukrainian language, mathematics, history of Ukraine, and one subject of their choice — a foreign language, biology, geography, physics, chemistry, or Ukrainian literature.

The format of the NMT in 2026 remains unchanged. Testing will take place on one day in two stages — each lasting 120 minutes.

First, participants will complete tasks in the Ukrainian language and mathematics, and after a 20-minute break, in the history of Ukraine and a subject of their choice.

Those wishing to enroll in a masterʼs degree will traditionally take the Unified Entrance Exam (UEA). The main session is scheduled for June 26 — July 14, and the additional session is scheduled for August 3-21.

This year, the list of subject tests of the Unified Professional Entrance Examination (UPTE) was expanded — a subject test on bioethics was added to the ten already available in previous years.

Future postgraduate students will take the Unified Entrance Examination (UEE) and take the Unified Entrance Examination in Scientific Research Methodology (UEE) during July 14-29 as part of the main session and August 24-28 as part of the additional session.

In December 2025, the Verkhovna Rada adopted the rules for the 2026 admission campaign. The State Final Attestation (SFA) was canceled for all applicants.

