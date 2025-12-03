The Verkhovna Rada adopted the rules of the 2026 entrance campaign. SFA was abolished, and NMT remains

The Verkhovna Rada has approved in its entirety Bill No. 13650, which defines the format and rules of the 2026 election campaign.

It states that the model for conducting the entrance campaign will actually remain the same as this year — taking into account security issues and access opportunities for all test participants, including those abroad.

As in previous years, entrants in 2026 will not take the State Final Attestation (SFA). This applies to applicants at all levels of complete general secondary education.

The main session of the National Multi-Subject Test (NMT) will take place on one day, with the possibility of additional sessions for those who are unable to participate in the main session.

The list of subjects for the National Secondary School remains unchanged. Applicants will take the Ukrainian language, mathematics, history of Ukraine, and one subject of their choice: a foreign language, biology, geography, physics, chemistry, or Ukrainian literature.

All NMT results from 2023 onwards remain valid and can be used for admission in 2026.

In September, the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine proposed creating a "zero course" for those applicants who did not pass NMT.

