The Ministry of Education wants to introduce a “zero rate” for applicants who did not pass the NMT. What is known

The Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine proposes to create a "zero course" for those applicants who did not pass the national multi-subject test (NMT). A corresponding resolution has already been developed.

This was announced by the head of the Ministry of Education and Science Oksen Lisovyi during the government question hour in the Verkhovna Rada, Interfax-Ukraine reports.

According to him, this initiative will allow for a year of training in the "zero course" for children who were unable to pass the exam for various reasons: due to educational losses, because they studied abroad, etc.

In addition to the main admission campaign, the Ministry of Education and Science wants to organize another admission campaign: for example, "winter admission", "spring admission".

Lisovyi noted that after a year of studying at the "zero course", children will have to take the NMT so as "not to disrupt the fair distribution of state resources". According to him, the rectorsʼ community supports this idea.

In addition, the minister noted that he does not support the idea of postponing the NMT in front-line territories. At the same time, he advocated increasing the regional coefficient for front-line higher education institutions.

