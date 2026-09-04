Documents allegedly belonging to SBU employees involved in the conflict with GUR have appeared online. Bloggers accused SBI of leaking them, but they deny it

Former MP and propagandist Ihor Mosiychuk published documents that allegedly belong to SBU officers involved in the shooting in Kyiv on September 2. Because of this, a number of bloggers accused the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), which is investigating the case, of leaking data, but they deny this.

Mosiychuk published documents of three men he claims are SBU officers who opened fire during the conflict with GUR. After that, Telegram channels and some bloggers, including Serhiy Sternenko and Ihor Lachenkov, accused the State Bureau of Investigation of leaking information — this is the agency currently investigating the shooting.

The State Bureau of Investigation assures that they did not transfer any data of Ukrainian special services employees to representatives of the Russian side.

"Also, the statement that the head of the State Bureau of Investigation Oleksiy Sukhachev allegedly instructed the Bureauʼs employees to transfer such data to the Russian side is not true," they added.

The agency noted that due to the dissemination of data, law enforcement officers have already begun an investigation.

Conflict between SBU and GUR

Late in the evening of September 1, a shooting occurred in Kyiv, which was repeated on the morning of September 2. As it later turned out, the conflict arose due to the disappearance of Stepan Kaplunov, the deputy commander of RDK, which is subordinate to the “Tymur Special Unit” of GUR.

He claims that he was kidnapped by SBU and forced under pressure to confess that he had communicated with the Russian FSB and agreed to carry out assassinations on its orders.

According to Babelʼs sources, an assassination attempt was being prepared, in particular, against one of the leaders of the Chechen Republic of Ichkeria Akhmed Zakayev. At the same time, those around the oppositionist say that they learned about the assassination attempt only from the media.

It was during the investigative actions in this case, when Kaplunov was brought to his apartment for a search, that the first shooting occurred. Kaplunovʼs brothers were in the apartment at that time. The second time, according to the commander of RDK, SBU opened fire in the morning. Three GUR employees were injured.

After the shooting in Kyiv, the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office launched a pre-trial investigation. President Volodymyr Zelensky first reported personnel decisions due to the incident, and on September 3, he dismissed the head of the State Secrets and Licensing Department of SBU Oleh Khramov.

Kaplunov denies all charges, and the commander of RDK Denys Kapustin emphasizes that Kaplunov has not yet been officially suspected.

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