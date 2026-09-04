Russians launched a missile and over 120 drones into Ukraine overnight. There are fatalities in Dnipropetrovsk and Odesa regions

On the night of September 4, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with a Kh-31P missile and 121 drones, about half of which were jet-powered.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ukrainian air defense shot down 103 Russian drones. However, hits were recorded in 15 places, and debris fell in another six.

In the Odesa region, the Russian Federation massively attacked civilian infrastructure with drones. One person was killed, at least five were injured, including a child. High-rise buildings and private homes were damaged.

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In Dnipropetrovsk region, police officers Oleksandr Hryhorenko and Serhiy Shmatko were killed in a hostile attack. They were documenting the aftermath of attacks in the Pavlohrad district on September 3, when the Russians launched a second drone strike.

Another police officer was seriously injured and is in the hospital.

In Kropyvnytskyi, Russian drones attacked three locations. The roof of a nine-story building and an infrastructure facility caught fire. One person was injured.

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In Zaporizhzhia, a Russian attack caused a fire in a high-rise building. And at dawn, the Russian Federation attacked a car with a drone in Pidhirne — a man was injured, the car was destroyed.

Near Kyiv, in Sofiivska Borshchahivka, warehouses burned at night. No casualties were reported. In total, 14 people, including a 12-year-old child, were injured in the capital over the past 24 hours from constant Russian drone attacks.

On the morning of September 4, the Kyiv region was again under attack — warehouses were damaged in the Brovary district. And in the Kherson region, the Russians attacked a car with a drone — two men were injured.

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