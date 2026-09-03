Media: Germany has begun production of 5 000 long-range drones for Ukraine

Production of over 5 000 long-range combat drones for Ukraine has begun in Germany near Munich. This is part of Germanyʼs military assistance to Ukraine.

This is reported by the German media outlet Handelsblatt.

German-American defense company Auterion and its Ukrainian joint venture partner “Airlogix” reported that the first drones have already been manufactured. The order from the German federal government is expected to be fully fulfilled by mid-2027. According to sources, the contract is worth approximately €300 million.

In addition to an unnamed production site near Munich, production is also planned at a facility in eastern Germany. Auterion supplies the software and operating system for the drones, while Airlogix supplies the hardware.

These are two different models of drones: one with a medium range, and the other with a range of up to 1 500 kilometers. These are “kamikaze” drones — they are equipped with explosives and are not supposed to return, since their task is to hit the enemy target and explode, causing maximum damage to it. The drones also use artificial intelligence so that they can counteract the effects of electronic warfare.