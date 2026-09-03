In Engels (Russia), a major general who gave the order to strike “Okhmatdyt” was probably shot dead

A major general who gave the order to strike at “Okhmatdyt” was probably shot in Engels (Saratov region, Russia).

Russian media is writing about this.

This is Nikolai Varpakhovich, commander of the 22nd Heavy Bomber Air Division of the Russian Aerospace Forces. Proponents write that an unknown person on a motorcycle drove up to his house and shot twice.

The soldier is in critical condition: one bullet allegedly hit his torso, the other hit his face. He is currently being prepared for a special flight to Moscow, as is his driver. The shooter escaped.

Varpakhovych is involved in the cases of missile strikes on Okhmatdyt and Uman. According to SBU, on July 8, 2024, he was the one who gave the order to strike the Kyiv childrenʼs hospital “Okhmatdyt”. His units were also involved in the missile strike on Uman on April 28, 2023, which killed 24 people.

A car carrying a Russian army lieutenant colonel and his wife exploded in St. Petersburg, Russia, on the morning of August 27. According to media reports, as the couple was leaving their home, an improvised explosive device went off in the car, killing the serviceman instantly.

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