In Poland, it is believed that the fire at the drone factory was sabotage

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk believes that the fire at the WB Electronics factory, which produces drones in Skarzysko-Kamenna, is an "act of sabotage".

Polskie Radio writes about this.

Tusk also mentioned the fire at the JFG Composites production and storage facility in Lublin, a facility that produces aircraft components. According to him, there is no evidence that the fire broke out there due to sabotage. At the same time, he believes that this version cannot be dismissed, given the "nature of production" at this facility.

The Prime Minister said that attackers use cryptocurrency to pay for such sabotage — in this context, he mentioned that Russia is the main user of this payment service.

Tusk called on parliamentarians on Friday to approve a bill regulating the cryptocurrency market.

The Prime Minister said that Russia is using cryptocurrency to finance sabotage. Polish intelligence officials confirmed to the Prime Minister that this law will make it more difficult to finance such crimes.

On the night of August 31, a fire broke out at the WB Electronics factory in Skarzysko-Kamenna. At that time, a camera recorded an unidentified person in a balaclava entering the WB Electronics territory through a fence. A backpack and a sweater were found near the factory.

WB Electronics is the largest private defense company in Poland, producing parts and systems for drones. They are used by both the Polish and Ukrainian armies.

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