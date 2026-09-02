Russians hit the National University of Food Technologies in Kyiv. They also attacked the Dnipro and Poltava regions

Russians attacked the National University of Food Technologies in Kyiv. No students or faculty were injured.

This was written by the Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine Andriy Butenko.

President Volodymyr Zelensky clarified that 160 students were in shelter at that moment.

1 3



Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

The prosecutorʼs office said that the Russians attacked the Holosiivsky, Svyatoshynsky, and Shevchenkovsky districts of the capital. Nine people are currently known to have been injured.

In Dnipro, Russia killed two people, injured 8 more. Two schools, a clinic, two food warehouses and cars were damaged. The stadium was also hit.

1 3



Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

The number of victims from the nighttime Shahed strike on the center of Kherson has increased to three. A fire also broke out on the territory of the State Emergency Service unit — official equipment, buildings, and property were damaged and destroyed.

In the Poltava region, a UAV hit the warehouses of a civilian enterprise in the Kremenchuk district.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.