“Stabilize the front and transform the Armed Forces of Ukraine.” Mykhailo Drapaty named his main priorities as Commander-in-Chief

Mykhailo Drapatiy named eight priorities as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He added that “every decision I make and every resource I allocate will be aimed at achieving one or more of the following goals”.
First
He called stabilization at the front, in particular the preservation and creation of new capabilities, and the protection of settlements and critical infrastructure of Ukraine, the first priority.
Second
The second priority concerns the human capital of the Armed Forces of Ukraine — to change and develop the system of conscription, training, rotation and military service, as well as to take into account the needs of the military and society.
Within this framework, he also stated that it is necessary to "take into account the lessons of the past when forming the policy of recruitment, completion and completion of military service".
Third
The third goal is for all military capabilities to work synchronously for a common result. Drapatiy separately stated that the General Staff will cooperate with all structures of the defense ministry, state authorities, volunteers, and society.
Fourth
Drapaty called innovations the fourth priority, namely accelerating their adaptation and application — "faster than the enemy".
Fifth
The fifth thing he mentioned is the transformation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In particular, the main thing is the modernization of the army in the management system, organization, military education, personnel, innovations, logistics, and command.
Sixth
The sixth goal is to implement the Mission Command principle. He explained this by saying that commanders need to be empowered to “delegate responsibility and integrate capabilities across all domains of warfare”.
Seventh
Drapatiy also stated that it is important to take care of the military, their families, and veterans and to remember the fallen defenders — this is the seventh priority.
"The most valuable combat capability of the Armed Forces is our people, and we are obligated to protect them," he added.
Eight
The last, eighth priority, Drapatyy called maintaining the trust of the people and international partners, in particular through "professional leadership, responsibility, conscientious management, and close cooperation with those who support Ukraine".
“My vision is to lead an Armed Forces that can win today’s battles while building tomorrow’s army. We cannot choose between fighting today’s wars and preparing for tomorrow’s wars. To succeed, we must do both,” he concluded.
- On July 21, President Zelensky reported that he would appoint Mykhailo Drapaty as Commander-in-Chief, replacing Oleksandr Syrsky. Drapaty was previously the Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and Deputy Chief of the General Staff. On July 24, Oleksandr Syrsky officially transferred his authority to Drapaty.
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