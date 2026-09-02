In 20 days, Ukrainians invested UAH 1 billion in the production of the “Vyriy Industries” drones

In 20 days of operation, the “Inzhur MilTech” fund, through which Ukrainians invest in the production of “Vyriy Industries”, has attracted UAH 1 billion. UAH 24 000 investors have become participants.

This was reported by the press service of “Vyriy Industries”.

The project went live on August 13. Hereʼs its essence: a retail investor buys certificates from the “Inzhur MilTech” fund, which invests the raised funds in corporate bonds of “Vyriy Industries”.

The minimum investment is from UAH 1 000, you can join until December 31, 2026.

In total, “Vyriy Industries” wants to raise up to UAH 5 billion through this fund. Of these, up to UAH 4 billion will come from retail investors.

You can find out all the conditions and calculate the projected income on the “Inzhur MilTech” fund page.

Oleksiy Babenko, CEO of “Vyriy Industries”, is one of the shareholders of Babel, and the publication has a conflict of interest in the materials about him — this should be taken into account.

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