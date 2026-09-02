Russian and Belarusian basketball players allowed to compete in international competitions. What will happen to the national teams will be decided in December

The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) has lifted restrictions on athletes from Russia and Belarus and is also considering the possibility of returning the countriesʼ national teams to international tournaments.

This is stated in the federationʼs press release.

In addition, officials from Russia and Belarus may be appointed to work at all FIBA competitions.

The Federation will work with international sports federations to address logistical and security issues related to the possible return of the Russian and Belarusian national teams. This concerns the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, as well as international tournaments for national teams and clubs of all age categories in basketball and 3x3 basketball.

The federation plans to make a final decision at a meeting of the Central Council in December 2026.