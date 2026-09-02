Russians hit Ukraine with missiles and 174 drones. Odesa and Kyiv regions were under attack

On the night of September 2, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with “Iskander-M” ballistic missiles, Kh-59/69 aircraft missiles, and 174 “Shahed”, “Banderol”, and “Parody” and “Gerbera”-type drones.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The air defense neutralized 138 drones and three "Banderols". The Odesa and Kyiv regions were under the main attack.

Missiles and drones hit 16 places, and debris fell in four locations.

In particular, the Russians attacked critical civilian infrastructure in the Odesa region. Apartments in a 24-story building were damaged. Eight people were injured, including a child. A gas station was also completely destroyed.

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Three warehouses were on fire in the Buchansky district of the Kyiv region. While rescuers were working, the enemy struck two more times. Private houses were damaged, two people were injured.

In the Sumy region, Russia hit an industrial zone with a UAV several times: a civilian enterprise and a non-residential building caught fire. Later, an FPV drone hit a car, without causing any injuries.

The enemy attacked an industrial facility in the Poltava region. There were no casualties.

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