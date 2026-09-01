Explosive devices discovered near the Jenschwalde coal-fired power plant in Germany. What is known about this incident?

In the German state of Brandenburg, police found explosive devices at a transformer substation in Turnov-Prylak. The station is located near the Jenschwalde coal-fired power plant.

Der Spiegel writes about this.

A German police spokeswoman said that “non-standard explosive and incendiary devices” were found at the scene. She added that the incident did not pose a threat to people living nearby.

The police clarified that damaged power lines were also recorded on the morning of September 1. Journalists say that the explosives were placed not at the substation, but on high-voltage lines.

Energy company LEAG believes the incident was an attempted attack on the substation through which electricity from the Jenschwalde power plant enters the 50Hertz network. After the incident, a technical failure occurred in Unit B at the power plant. Whether it is related to the attack is currently being investigated.

According to 50Hertz, the incident did not affect the overall power supply.