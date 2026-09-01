Former British Prime Minister Starmer announces his resignation as a member of Parliament

Former British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has announced that he is resigning as Member of Parliament for Holborn and St. Pancras.
The BBC writes about this.
He said he would focus on international issues: defence, security, trade and technology, as well as combating violence against women. Starmer believes that "now is the right time" to leave parliament.
There are now by-elections for the Holborn and St Pancras constituencies. The former British Prime Minister had previously said he would remain an MP until the next general election, which is due no earlier than 2029.
He announced his decision just hours before Andy Burnham is due to make his first statement in the House of Commons as Prime Minister.
- Starmer became Prime Minister on July 5, 2024. After his defeat in local elections in Britain on June 22 of this year, he announced his resignation, but served as acting prime minister until a new leader was elected.
- On July 17, Burnham led the Labour Party in place of Starmer — he was the only candidate and received 379 votes from his partyʼs MPs and 23 from the trade unions and socialist associations that are part of it.
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