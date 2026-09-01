Euronews: 11 EU countries call for abandoning veto in foreign policy decisions

Eleven European Union countries have called for changes to the rules for foreign policy decision-making so that one country can no longer block the blocʼs position. They are proposing that decisions be made by majority vote, rather than by unanimity.

Euronews writes about this.

Currently, EU decisions in foreign policy are taken unanimously. This means that any of the 27 member states can block a joint decision. The initiative was supported by Austria, Denmark, Belgium, Finland, France, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Romania, Spain and Sweden.

The journalists explained that the issue has escalated after Hungary has used its veto power for years to block or delay joint EU decisions. One of the most high-profile cases was Budapestʼs blocking of a €90 billion loan for Ukraine.

The authors of the letter formulated five principles that should define and strengthen the EUʼs common foreign policy:

abstain from voting more often instead of using the veto;

adhere to the principles of sincere cooperation and mutual solidarity;

not to link foreign policy with unrelated issues;

move from unanimity to qualified majority;

require strong justifications for blocking such a transition.

Supporters of the reform believe that it will allow the EU to make foreign policy decisions more quickly and prevent them from being blocked by one state. Opponents, on the other hand, say that abandoning the veto will weaken the influence of smaller countries, for whom it is an important tool for protecting their own interests.