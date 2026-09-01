The Verkhovna Rada for the second time did not support the draft law on VAT on parcels up to €150

The Verkhovna Rada did not support the draft law on VAT on parcels worth up to €150 purchased on foreign marketplaces.

Only 194 MPs voted for the relevant decision — 32 votes were not enough, it was said during the plenary session of the Council.

How the new system should work:

VAT will be paid by the marketplace, not the Ukrainian buyer;

Parcels will be declared by postal operators and express carriers based on special registers;

requirements for registration and representation in Ukraine will be introduced for foreign marketplaces;

will provide for a transitional period without penalties: during the first year, there will be no fines for unintentional errors in VAT payment if the tax itself is paid in full.

If the law were passed, the new rules would not come into effect until January 1, 2027.

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