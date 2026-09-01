Russians hit Ukraine with missiles and 218 drones. The railway and the Orlivka checkpoint were under attack

On the night of September 1, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with “Iskander-M”/KN-23/S-400 ballistic missiles, “Zircons”, Kh-31P anti-radar missiles, “Banderols”, 218 “Shahed” drones and “Parody”-type simulator drones.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The air defense neutralized five “Iskander-M”/KN-23/S-400 ballistic missiles, two “Banderols”, five “Kalibers”, and 187 drones. The Odesa and Kyiv regions were under the main attack.

Missiles and drones hit 28 places, and debris fell in 10 locations.

In particular, the Russians hit a railway depot and other railway facilities in Kyiv, killing seven people, six of them employees, and destroying a workshop.

In total, eight people were killed in the attacks in Kyiv, and five more were injured. The strikes caused fires and damaged buildings.

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Four people were killed and 12 others were injured in the Kyiv region due to Russian attacks. The attack damaged houses, warehouses, gas stations, and cars.

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In Zaporizhzhia, Russians hit a rescue vehicle, injuring four of them.

In the Odesa region, the Russian army hit the Orlivka checkpoint on the border with Romania. The strike caused a fire. The clearance of people and vehicles through this checkpoint has been temporarily suspended.

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