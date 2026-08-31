The average salary in Ukraine decreased slightly in July. How much do Ukrainians earn and where is it the most

The average salary in Ukraine in July 2026 was UAH 32 243. This is 1.6% less than in June.

This was reported by the State Statistics Service of Ukraine.

The highest average salaries were recorded in Kyiv — UAH 49 463, Luhansk region — UAH 35 367, and Kyiv region — UAH 33 268.

The lowest average earnings were earned by employees in Chernivtsi region — UAH 23 354, and Kirovohrad region — UAH 23 532.

Information and telecommunications workers received the highest salaries in July — UAH 78 716, while education workers received the lowest (UAH 20 237).

At the same time, as of August 1, the arrears in salary payments in Ukraine amounted to UAH 3.8 billion.

The State Statistics Service data does not take into account temporarily occupied territories and part of the territories where hostilities are ongoing or have been ongoing.

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