FT: Musk is ready to allow Ukraine to use Starlink to strike Russia, but the decision must be made by the White House

American businessman Elon Musk told former Defense Minister Mikhail Fedorov that he could allow Ukraine to use Starlink drones to strike Russian territory.
This is reported by the Financial Times, citing unnamed sources.
However, Musk said that this decision is political and should be made in the White House. Fedorov also did not tell reporters about his conversations with the American businessman.
What preceded
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky asked the US President Donald Trump to influence Muskʼs decision to allow Starlink to be used to control drones during attacks on Russia.
So far, Musk has only allowed Ukrainians to use Starlink on their own territory, including Crimea and other regions occupied by Russia. Ukraine wants to use Starlink to direct drone attacks on small and mobile ballistic missile launchers that Russia is using to attack Ukraine.
Trump said at the meeting with Zelensky that he would consider this request and talk to Musk, but made no promises.
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