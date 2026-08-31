Russia hit Ukraine with a missile and 121 drones. Where the explosions were heard

On the night of August 31, the Russian army struck Ukraine with a Kh-59 missile and 121 “Shahed” and “Gerbera” drones, as well as “Parody”-type simulator drones.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The air defense neutralized 96 UAVs. The Kh-59 guided missile did not reach its target. The Russians hit 11 places, and debris fell in eight more.

A man was injured in a Russian attack in the Mykolaiv region. A warehouse, seven trucks, and two cars were damaged.

A healthcare facility in Kherson was also attacked by a drone, injuring two employees. Another Russian attack in the city injured a woman.

This morning, the Russians launched an airstrike on the center of Slovyansk in the Donetsk region, hitting a high-rise building. Four people are currently known to have been injured. 32 high-rise buildings, a hotel, a kindergarten, and cars were damaged.

On the night of August 31, a fire and rescue unit in Zaporizhzhia was attacked. The roof, windows and doors of the building were damaged. No injuries. A drone also attacked a high-rise building, two people were injured.

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