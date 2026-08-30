The Russians struck Ukraine overnight with two ballistic missiles and 130 drones. Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Zaporizhzhia were under attack

The Russian army struck Ukraine at night with two “Iskander-M” ballistic missiles and 130 “Shahed”, “Gerbera”, S8000 “Banderol” drones and “Parody”-type simulator drones. The air defense neutralized 125 drones.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

However, Russian weapons were hit in 13 places, and debris fell in four more.

Three people were injured in Kyiv. The attack caused fires in four districts of the city, which have been extinguished.

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The Russians hit the courtyard of a high-rise building in Kharkiv, damaging five cars. A gas station was also hit.

The Russian army also struck warehouses in Zaporizhzhia, causing a fire.

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