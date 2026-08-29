All suspects in illegal trade in tissues and organs of the deceased in Bukovyna taken into custody

The Shevchenkivsky District Court of Chernivtsi took into custody all four suspects in the illegal trade in tissues and organs of the deceased in Bukovyna.

This was reported by the Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko.

The court also set them bail at UAH 1.5 million for each.

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The day before, law enforcement officers uncovered a scheme for illegal trade in anatomical materials of the deceased. According to the investigation, officials of the Chernivtsi Regional Pathological Bureau were involved in it.

They removed skin, bones, tendons, corneas, and other tissues from the bodies of the deceased and transferred them to companies that manufacture bioimplants for surgery and dentistry.

They disguised these actions as "scientific and medical cooperation" and the supply of raw materials. The relatives of the deceased were persuaded to agree in exchange for free embalming or storage of the body. Tissues were also removed without the consent of relatives.

Four employees of the bureau were then charged with illegal trafficking in human anatomical materials, committed by a group of individuals in a prior conspiracy. They face five to seven years in prison.

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