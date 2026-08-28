A scheme for illegal trade in tissues and organs of the deceased was exposed in Bukovyna. Dozens of boxes were transferred by train

Law enforcement officers have uncovered a scheme in Bukovyna for illegal trade in anatomical materials of the dead. According to the investigation, officials of the Chernivtsi Regional Pathological Bureau were involved in it.

This was reported by the Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko.

Skin, bones, tendons, corneas, and other tissues were removed from the bodies of the deceased and transferred to companies that manufacture bioimplants for surgery and dentistry.

The Chernivtsi bureau did not have a license for transplantation activities, so the transfer of materials was disguised as “scientific and medical cooperation” and the supply of raw materials.

According to the investigation, relatives of the deceased were persuaded to consent in exchange for free embalming or storage of the body. However, cases of tissue extraction without the consent of relatives were also recorded.

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Sometimes relatives of the deceased were told that the removed body parts would go to the military, and they "immediately agreed".

The materials were sent to customers, in particular, by rail in special containers. Law enforcement officers documented the transfer of ten boxes of biomaterials and the shipment of corneas by train "Chernivtsi — Odesa". Every month, the participants in the scheme received "shadow cash", which they divided among themselves.

Four employees of the bureau were detained and informed of suspicion under Part 5 of Article 143 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The possible punishment is imprisonment for a term of five to seven years.

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