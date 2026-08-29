Russians launched missiles and 267 drones into Ukraine overnight. There are deaths and injuries in Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, and Odesa regions

On the night of August 29, Russian forces launched 267 drones and missiles — “Onyx” anti-ship missiles and “Iskander-M” ballistic missiles — over Ukraine. Air defense shot down 233 drones.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Hits were recorded in 15 places, and debris fell in four. In particular, in Kyiv this morning, Russians attacked residential buildings and an administrative building in the Svyatoshynsky district. Two casualties are known.

1 4





Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

In the south of the Odesa region, Russians attacked grain trucks. One person was killed and three others were injured.

1 3



Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

A man was killed and another injured in a drone strike in the Korabelny district of Kherson this morning.

The Dnipropetrovsk region was under attack by UAVs and artillery at night. Two people were injured in the Synelnykivsky district, infrastructure was damaged. Another person was injured in a morning strike on a private house in Zaporizhzhia.

In Sumy, an enemy drone hit ambulances parked on the territory of a hospital. There were no injuries.