On August 28, the Russian army lost another 1 420 of its soldiers in the war in Ukraine.

This is reported by the General Staff.

The Russians also lost three tanks, four armored combat vehicles, 25 artillery systems, three multiple launch rocket systems, nine ground robotic complexes, 1 360 UAVs, 318 units of automotive equipment, and four units of special equipment.

Ukraine and Russia rarely publish official figures on their war casualties. The last time Russia officially reported this was in September 2022, when it reported 5 937 deaths.

On July 31, 2026, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced new data: Russian losses during the full-scale war reached 1.6 million soldiers. Of these, approximately 700 000 died.

As for Ukrainian casualties, according to President Zelensky, at least 50 000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed (in February he had put the figure at 55 000). Another nearly 400 000 have been wounded. A large number of soldiers are missing.

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