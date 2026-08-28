Russia plans to scale up production of ballistic missiles

Russia plans to scale up the production of ballistic missiles. This data was received by the Main Intelligence Directorate (known as GUR).

This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The president also said that in August alone, some components of Russiaʼs exports fell by 80%. The ships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet were actually stuck in Novorossiysk due to strikes by Ukrainian drones. Now the Russians are considering the option of equipping civilian vessels with small arms, electronic warfare systems and placing military personnel on them.

In addition, Zelensky said that Ukrainian strikes on the Kamensky Plant in the Rostov region of the Russian Federation seriously weakened the Russiansʼ ability to produce solid-fuel rocket engines.

And according to Zelensky, GUR has evidence of the shutdown of one of the largest refineries in the Russian Federation in Kstov, which processed 17 million tons of oil annually. Other Russian oil refineries have also stopped.

On the night of July 2, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the “Lukoil-Nizhny Novgorodsknaftaorgsintez” refinery in Kstov, Nizhny Novgorod region, which is one of the largest in the Russian Federation. After the attack, a fire broke out at the enterprise.

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