Bloomberg: Ukraine attacked Russian oil refineries at least 21 times in August

In August, Ukrainian military forces attacked Russian oil refineries at least 21 times.

This is reported by the Bloomberg news agency, citing open data, analysts, and its own sources.

According to analysts at Energy Aspects, in August, Russian refineries processed an average of 3.8 million barrels of oil per day. While in the summer of previous years, Russia processed approximately 5.3-5.5 million barrels per day.

Bloomberg sources say that in the first three weeks of August, gasoline production and its supplies to the domestic market fell by almost 20% year-on-year.

Diesel fuel production fell by more than 23% during this period. At the same time, diesel supplies to the domestic market decreased by only 3%, as the Russian Federation banned its export.

According to EA Analytics, Russian refineries may partially resume production in September, reaching almost 4.2 million barrels per day.

However, the situation may become more complicated if Ukraine continues to attack Russian refineries at the same pace.

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