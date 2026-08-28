A girl could have arranged the bombing of a Russian lieutenant colonelʼs car in St. Petersburg after communicating with “representatives of the Armed Forces of Ukraine”

The bombing of a Russian lieutenant colonelʼs car in St. Petersburg, which occurred the previous morning, could have been carried out by a 24-year-old girl who allegedly had previously communicated with "representatives of the Armed Forces of Ukraine".

This is reported by the Russian media outlet Fontanka.

Another Russian media outlet Meduza reports that a car explosion killed Russian serviceman Sergei Syechkov, who served in the 332nd Separate Guards Red Banner Helicopter Regiment. According to Russian media, he told his superiors that he was "on the lists for liquidation" and regularly checked his car before leaving.

According to Fontanka, several months ago, the girl was contacted by unknown people, and later by people who called themselves "representatives of the Armed Forces of Ukraine". They allegedly convinced her that she "lived in the wrong country", after which they suggested that she plant explosives under a military manʼs car and leave the Russian Federation.

Russian security forces claim that the girl allegedly planted explosives and then went to Pulkovo Airport.

At dawn on August 27, she flew to Turkey, from where she later allegedly traveled to Chisinau. Her identity, according to Russian media, has already been established.

The day before, a car carrying a Russian lieutenant colonel and his wife exploded in St. Petersburg. The soldier died on the spot, while the woman was in intensive care. According to media reports, an improvised explosive device went off in the car as the couple was leaving their home.

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