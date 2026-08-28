The Russians launched 164 drones over Ukraine overnight. In the morning, they hit the “Epicenter” in Zaporizhzhia. There are casualties

On the night of August 28, Russian troops launched 164 drones of various types over Ukraine. Air defense managed to shoot down 137 of them.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The remaining enemy drones were hit in 16 places, with debris falling in four. In particular, the Kyiv region was again hit. The sorting center of “Nova Post” was destroyed there.

A production facility was also damaged in Svyatopetrivske (Bilohorodsk community). Information about the dead and injured is being clarified.

In general, the Russians have been attacking the Kyiv region for the second day in a row. In addition to private and apartment buildings, 14 warehouses have been damaged in the region. The consequences are recorded in Fastiv, Boryspil, Vyshhorod, Brovary and Bucha areas.

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Late on the evening of August 27, Russians struck a residential building in the town of Zmiiv (Kharkiv region). A 38-year-old woman was killed. Her 10-year-old daughter, as well as a 61-year-old woman, suffered acute stress reactions.

Russians shelled Sumy with guided aerial bombs at night — the sorting center of “Nova Post” was also destroyed there. A 61-year-old man who was in the cab of a truck at the time of the strike was killed. Seven more people were injured.

Two people were killed in the Dnipropetrovsk region due to nighttime Russian shelling. A company, supermarket, houses, and cars were damaged in the Nikopolsky and Synelnykivsky districts.

This morning, Russian troops struck the “Epicenter” hypermarket in Zaporizhzhia. Four people are currently known to have been injured. The hypermarket building caught fire.

Kherson has also been under attack since morning — at least one dead man and four injured residents are currently known to have died.

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