Floods and landslides in Nepal. The number of missing Ukrainians has increased to 56 (UPD)

A search operation is underway in Nepal for Ukrainian citizens who went missing due to floods and landslides. The number has now increased to 56, and there is no information about the dead Ukrainians.

The press service of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry informed Suspilne about this.

UPD at 09:30: Rescue operations in Nepal have been suspended due to the threat of a lake formed after a flood breaking, Reuters writes.

Authorities in the Rasuwa district said the lake was overflowing and the river was rising. Local residents were urged to move to higher ground. China also warned of the risk of the lake bursting its banks near the border.

The flash flood on August 26 was caused by a landslide triggered by an earthquake. Destruction is being seen not only in Nepal, but also in China. At least 469 people are known to have died and more than 1 500 are missing as a result of the natural disaster.

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