The Defense Forces of Ukraine hit two Russian command posts in Donetsk with missiles

On August 26, the Ukrainian military attacked two Russian command posts in occupied Donetsk with air-launched missiles — the main and backup.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports on this.

The day before, Ukrainian OSINT channels reported arrivals at two locations in Donetsk — a two-level parking lot near the Donetsk City shopping center, which could be used as a shelter for launchers and armored vehicles, and an abandoned building of a former research institute — the facility was used as a hidden deployment point for Russian army personnel.

In addition, the Defense Forces attacked yesterday and tonight:

repair and restoration unit in the Chonhar district of the Kherson region;

UAV control point in Olenivka in temporarily occupied Crimea;

areas of concentration of Russian military personnel in Crimea and Zaporizhzhia region.

The enemyʼs losses and the extent of the damage inflicted are being clarified.

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