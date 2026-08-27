Babel learned the name of the media owner who is suspected of extorting money for removing fakes from his website

The owner of the media outlet, who was reported by law enforcement officers yesterday on suspicion of extortion, turned out to be Stanislav Rechinsky.

This was reported to Babel by sources in law enforcement agencies.

Rechinsky is the editor-in-chief of the ORD website. The investigation says that he, together with several people, organized a scheme in which, through his website and Telegram channel, he first spread fake news about business representatives, and then demanded money to remove this information.

Law enforcement officers spoke about one of the posts from May 20. The post concerns “a leading security services corporation in Ukraine and its CEO”. The victim was demanded 3 500 USDT to delete the post. The funds were transferred to a crypto wallet, after which the post was deleted.

The investigation also found that the founder of the channel lives in Berlin. German law enforcement officers found out that he received temporary protection in the country last year. The suspect was first informed of the suspicion, and today his place of residence was searched.

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