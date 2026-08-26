The owner of a Telegram channel who left for Germany was suspected of taking money to delete posts

The owner of a Ukrainian website and Telegram channel, who has left for Germany, has been reported suspected of extorting money in exchange for removing fake information from his resources. Law enforcement officials did not name the suspect.

This was announced by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

According to the investigation, he demanded money to remove the published false information. The man, together with several other people, organized a scheme in which he first spread fake news about business representatives through his website and Telegram, and then demanded money to remove these publications.

Law enforcement officers spoke about one of the posts from May 20. The post concerns “a leading security services corporation in Ukraine and its CEO”. The victim was demanded 3 500 USDT to delete the post. The funds were transferred to a crypto wallet, after which the post was deleted.

The investigation also found that the founder of the channel lives in Berlin. German law enforcement officers found out that he received temporary protection in the country last year. The suspect was first informed of the suspicion, and today his place of residence was searched.

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