On August 26, the Russian army lost another 1 400 of its soldiers and four tanks in the war in Ukraine.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports this.

In particular, the Russians lost seven armored combat vehicles, 53 artillery systems, three multiple launch rocket systems, two air defense systems, 17 ground robotic complexes, 1 762 UAVs, 494 units of automotive equipment, and ten units of special equipment.

Ukraine and Russia rarely publish official figures on their war casualties. The last time Russia officially reported this was in September 2022, when it reported 5 937 deaths.

On July 31, 2026, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced new data: Russian losses during the full-scale war reached 1.6 million soldiers. Of these, approximately 700 000 died.

As for Ukrainian casualties, according to President Zelensky, at least 50 000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed (in February he had put the figure at 55 000). Another nearly 400 000 have been wounded. A large number of soldiers are missing.

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