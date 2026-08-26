Reuters: In Russia, the main refineries of Russian Lukoil were stopped due to attacks by Ukrainian drones

The main oil refineries of Russian “Lukoil” have stopped working due to attacks by Ukrainian drones. The fourth largest refinery “Lukoil-Nizhnegorodnaftorgsintez” stopped working today.

Reuters reports this, citing sources.

This refinery is the second largest gasoline producer in Russia. Drone strikes damaged several process units and other structures at the plant.

It is currently unknown how long it will take for the plant to resume operations. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine wrote about this attack this morning.

The LLC “Lukoil-Nizhnegorodnaftorgsintez” is one of the largest oil refining enterprises in the Russian Federation, part of the “Lukoil” group. The enterpriseʼs capacity is approximately 17 million tons of oil per year.

The plant produces automobile gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, fuel oil, bitumen, sulfur and other petroleum products. The enterprise meets the needs of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

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