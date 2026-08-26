Wreckage of two drones found on a beach near Varna in Bulgaria

On the morning of August 26, drones and their debris were found on two beaches near Varna, Bulgaria. One of the drones was found on Kabakum Beach, the other on Pasha Dere Beach.

This was reported by the Bulgarian TV channel BNT.

A 2-by-1.5-meter drone washed up on Kabakum Beach. A specialized team from the Bulgarian Navy arrived at the scene to inspect the device. The area was temporarily cordoned off and access was restricted.

No explosives were found in the drone. Parts of another drone were found on Pasha Dere beach near Varna. They are to be handed over to military experts for examination. Bulgarian authorities have not yet established the origin and model of the drones. It is also unknown whether the two cases are connected.

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The military reported that about six drones or their fragments have washed up on the northern coast of Bulgaria in the past few days. The military suggests that northeasterly winds may have contributed to this.

BNT also notes that the devices found are likely to be linked to Russiaʼs war against Ukraine. However, Bulgarian authorities have not yet officially established their origin.

The day before, on August 25, another drone was found in the sea between the town of Tsarevo and the village of Varvara. A specialized group of the Navy brought it to the base in Burgas. The Bulgarian Ministry of Defense later identified the device as a reconnaissance electric drone.

On August 22, the Bulgarian military also responded to two reports of drones: the wreckage of one device was found on the coast between Albena and Kranevo, and parts of another were found in the Rakitnik area near Varna.

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