Zelensky awarded Elon Musk the Order of Freedom

President Volodymyr Zelensky awarded American businessman Elon Musk the Order of Freedom.

This is stated in a decree on the website of the Presidentʼs Office.

Musk was awarded for "outstanding personal achievements in protecting human life and freedom and developing relations between the peoples of Ukraine and the United States".

In late January, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense approached SpaceX about using Starlink by the Russian military. In early February, the companyʼs CEO Elon Musk said the measures had worked.

Later, former Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov stated that the Ukrainian military must register their terminals so that they can continue to work.

The then-advisor to the Minister of Defense Serhiy "Flash" Beskrestnov wrote that due to the blocking of Russian terminals, all control of the Russian troops collapsed, and assaults stopped in many areas of the front.

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