“Forrest Gump” Operation. On June 9, Mindich invited former deputy head of the Presidentʼs Office Iryna Mudra to join the scheme

On June 9, businessman Tymur Mindich suggested that former Deputy Head of the Presidential Office (OP) Iryna Mudra join the scheme to legalize money pledged to former Minister of Energy Herman Halushchenko.

The SAPO prosecutor did not directly mention Mindichʼs name during the broadcast.

The prosecutor noted that Mudra received an offer to join the scheme from “a wanted criminal organization member in Israel”. The cash was transferred to an unidentified person to be later converted into non-cash form.

After that, the funds were transferred to the HACC account as collateral for Halushchenko.

“Forrest Gump” Operation

On August 19, NABU and SAPO reported that they had uncovered a criminal scheme that organized the legalization of UAH 150 million to pay bail for one of the defendants in the “Midas” case, former Minister of Energy Herman Halushchenko.

According to the investigation, in early June, the participants in the scheme gained actual control over “Sense Bank” and began using it to launder money. They were informed of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — legalization of money obtained by criminal means.

On the first day of the court session, the SAPO prosecutor named all the defendants in this case, including:

former Deputy Head of the Presidentʼs Office Iryna Mudra;

former MP Maksym Mykytas;

current MP Vadym Stolar;

Deputy Minister of Justice Olena Ferens;

Director General of the Directorate for Legal Policy of the Public Prosecutorʼs Office Viktor Dubovyk;

businessman and former deputy of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council Vasyl Astion;

former chairmen of the supervisory board and management board of the state-owned “Sense Bank” Mykola Hladyshenko and Oleh Stupak;

the head of the department of the state-owned “Sense Bank” Lyudmila Snihur;

According to the prosecutor, the people connected with Mykytas are Valentyn Yelizarov, Yehor Merkulov, Oleksandr Ostapenko, and Mykyta Tarkovsky.

In addition, on August 20, NABU and SAPO presented a continuation of this case — Operation “Femida” with the same defendants. As investigators established, with the help of hackers, the defendants hacked into state registers, forged documents, and used "their" people in the Commercial Court and the Ministry of Justice to seize enterprises and real estate.

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