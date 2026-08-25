An SBU employee reported suspected of organizing illegal booking

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAPO) have reported a suspicion to an SBU employee. He is suspected of organizing a scheme to illegally reserve military service.

This was reported to NABU.

According to the investigation, the suspect, together with an accomplice and the director of a critically important enterprise, "arranged" conscripts for work. After that, they were issued with a reservation against mobilization.

At the same time, the employees did not fulfill their duties, and the salaries accrued to them were supposed to be returned to the participants of the scheme. For the service, the participants of the scheme received money in cash and cryptocurrency. Investigators believe that the suspects earned almost a million hryvnias.

In addition, the SBU employee is suspected of laundering over 18.4 million hryvnias. According to the investigation, these funds were used to purchase and register real estate, land, and a car, and were also deposited into a bank account.

The actions of the suspects are being investigated for receiving illegal benefits, obstructing the activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, legalization of property, and complicity in crimes.

The SBU officerʼs accomplice was also reported on suspicion of illegally purchasing and using surveillance devices. According to the investigation, it was he who could have installed such devices in the apartment of the head of one of the NABU detective units investigating corruption in the defense sector.

On August 11, the National Police reported suspicions to 76 heads of Territorial Recruit Centers at various levels. Law enforcement officers began investigating the circumstances of the possible illegal booking of almost two and a half thousand military conscripts.

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