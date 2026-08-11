Police reported suspicion to 76 TRC leaders

The National Police reported suspicions to 76 heads of the TRC at various levels. Law enforcement officers are investigating the circumstances of the possible illegal booking of almost 2 500 military conscripts.

This was stated in a comment to “Ukrinform” by the acting head of the National Police Maksym Tsutskiridze.

According to him, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, National Police investigators have investigated 428 criminal cases of illegal assistance to those wishing to evade service, issuing fictitious medical reports, and organizing travel abroad. Of these, 105 have already been sent to court, while pre-trial investigations are ongoing in the others.

"Also in the focus of our attention are the decisions of military medical commissions: during the investigation, more than 83.5 000 resolutions of the Military Medical Commission were seized, and 6.5 thousand illegal decisions have already been canceled," Tsutskiridze noted.

On the morning of July 30, as part of the "Honest Draft" operation, the SBI investigators visited over 100 TRCs of various levels in most regions of Ukraine to conduct inspections. Then, law enforcement officers uncovered a scheme to "clean" the "Oberih" registry in one of the capitalʼs TRCs.

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