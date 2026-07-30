Operation “Honest Draft”: SBI exposed a scheme to “cleanse” the “Oberih” registry in one of the capitalʼs TRC

During inspections as part of Operation "Honest Draft", the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) uncovered a scheme to "cleanse" the "Oberih" registry in one of the capitalʼs TRCs — it was organized by a former TRC employee and her husband.

This was reported by the press service of the State Bureau of Investigation.

The organizers persuaded the current operator of the TRC to join the scheme. He was supposed to use his electronic key to hide information about the search or change of military registration — remotely and without a visit from the "clients". He could also change information about MMC and create records about data reconciliation or the alert system.

The participants in the scheme operated according to a clear price tag:

$2 500 — to remove accounting violations for privates and sergeants;

$3 000 — the same for officers;

$1 700 — organize an MMC without the risk of mobilization (to buy time for reservations).

Investigators have already documented 18 episodes of bribery, where the defendants received $2 500.

The investigation also found that the TRC operator, after receiving the funds, changed the data in the system. He was charged with changing data in an automated system in collusion with a group of people. He faces up to six years in prison.

This morning, as part of the "Honest Draft" operation, the SBI investigators came to over 100 TRCs of various levels in most regions of Ukraine with inspections.

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