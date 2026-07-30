The State Bureau of Investigation came to search 100 TRCs. They are investigating cases of evasion of duty and beatings

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) is conducting a large-scale special operation "Honest Draft". Investigators came to more than 100 territorial recruit centers (TRCs) of various levels in most regions of Ukraine.

This was reported by the press service of the State Bureau of Investigation.

Law enforcement officers will check whether TRC employees helped evade mobilization for money, and whether they beat and tortured conscripts.

SBI emphasizes that this is a comprehensive effort to clean up the system, not a reaction to one high-profile case.

As a result of the investigative actions, arrests and reports of suspicion to those involved in various regions of the country are expected.

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