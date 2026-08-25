Exhumation work has begun in Lviv — the remains of Polish soldiers are being searched for

From August 25 to October 2, 2026, research will be conducted at the old Holoskivske Cemetery in Lviv for the further exhumation and reburial of the remains of Polish Army soldiers who died in September 1939.

This was reported by the Ukrainian Institute of National Remembrance.

The work will be carried out by Ukrainian Memory LLC with the participation of Polish specialists — employees of the Institute of National Remembrance of the Republic of Poland and the Medical University of Wroclaw.

During 2019, the remains of Polish soldiers who died in September 1939 were already being searched for in the territory of the former village of Holosko Velyke, namely within the old Holosko cemetery. Then, burial sites were found.

Why are the remains of Polish soldiers being searched here?

In September 1939, fierce battles took place in the suburbs of Lviv between units of the Wehrmacht and the Polish Army. One of the places of hostilities was the territory of the village of Holosko Velyke, located near Lviv. The Polish Army soldiers who died in the battle were buried in a mass grave in the village cemetery. In 1958, the village of Holosko Velyke became part of the city of Lviv.

Relations between Poland and Ukraine in the context of exhumations

After Ukraine gained independence, the issue of the Volyn tragedy was repeatedly raised by politicians in both countries. Ukraine and Poland held joint events to honor the victims and tried to find points of understanding. However, after Poland recognized the Volyn tragedy as genocide in 2016, discussions intensified.

In response to the destruction of Ukrainian monuments in Poland, Ukraine imposed a moratorium on the exhumation of Polish graves. Despite agreements in 2020 and 2022 on cooperation in the field of historical memory, the issue remained unresolved.

In 2023, Ukraine allowed joint research of the burials in Puzhnyky, but Poland has still not fulfilled Kyivʼs request to restore the memorial plaque on the grave of UPA soldiers on Monastyr Mountain.

In January 2025, Ukraine allowed the exhumation of the bodies of Polish victims of the Volyn tragedy for the first time. And in May, the exhumation of the victims of 1945 was completed in the Ternopil region — in Poland it was called a breakthrough.

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